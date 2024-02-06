Wowza Named One of the Overall Best Places to Work in Colorado

Wowza’s Fifth Consecutive Year on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

DENVER, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a Denver-based leader in live video and video-on-demand (VOD) streaming technology for over 4,500 businesses worldwide, has been honored for the fifth consecutive year by Built In as one of Colorado’s best places to work, with special recognition as one of the top-30 in the mid-size company category.

Built In determines their winners by carefully analyzing various workplace offerings, including compensation, benefits, remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other employee-focused cultural offerings.

2023 was another year of accolades for Wowza, having been named once again to Streaming Media’s Top 100 streaming companies and named a Frost Radar Leader by Frost & Sullivan in their 2023 Enterprise Video Platform study, which measures growth and innovation of leading firms in the industry.

Wowza’s customer-centric innovations are a key factor in why they were chosen in both cases. Year after year, Wowza has demonstrated a commitment to growth and to fostering a company culture that is bold, passionate, accountable, and customer-obsessed. 2023 proved no different with the addition of Chief Product Officer Ashique Anwar, formerly of Ooyala and Brightcove.

“A company’s commitment to innovation should be about not just product, but people,” says Dave Stubenvoll, CEO of Wowza. “We brought Ashique on because we recognized an innovative spirit that mirrored our own and a history of expertise that could funnel that spirit into tangible benefits for our customers. This is true of everyone we welcome to Wowza. If you ask me what makes us a great place to work, it’s that we are a community built on shared values and the drive to act on them.”

Today, Wowza offers a vast array of employee and workplace benefits, programs, and perks. These range from competitive employee compensation, including 401(k) matching contributions, company-paid HSA (healthcare spending account) contributions, education assistance, flexible work options, and wellness programs. Wowza boasts generous parental leave—4 months of fully paid leave for birth mothers—a near-unlimited vacation policy, and a sabbatical or bonus benefit at each employee’s five-year anniversary.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO of Built In. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

Learn more about Wowza at wowza.com.

ABOUT WOWZA

Wowza is the experienced and trusted partner for reliable, scalable video solutions. For more than 15 years, Wowza has powered 35,000+ video implementations globally across a range of end markets, including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, healthcare, and more. Wowza’s video-on-demand and live-streaming solutions solve the most challenging aspects of video for its customers, ensuring reliable, secure experiences that businesses can trust from a SOC 2 compliant provider.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

