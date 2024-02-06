UnitedLex Source Code Analysis Uncovers Crucial Evidence Leading to a 5G Standard Patent Infringement Verdict Awarding $67.5 Million, Plus Ongoing Royalties

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces its source code analysis work for law firm Carter Arnett produced critical evidence leading a jury to find Samsung infringed the patents of G+ Communications and award a verdict of $67.5M plus $1.50/phone in ongoing royalties moving forward.



The verdict was announced on Friday January 26, 2024, after a six-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

“Effective source code review is critical to evidence detection in software litigations,” said Joe Dearing, UnitedLex Executive Vice President, Intellectual Property. “As electronic products shrink and incorporate more third-party components, source code analysis, reverse engineering, and other technical evidence collection strategies are critical elements of success in complex technology litigation.”

UnitedLex reviewed source code and uncovered crucial evidence on behalf of law firm Carter Arnett , who worked with co-counsel McKool Smith and Irell & Manella on behalf of G+ Communications. UnitedLex has previously supported these firms with technical evidence collection services in support of other winning verdicts.

“In this competitive landscape, it’s important to have access to a team that understands the technical aspects and also the nuances of patent litigation,” said Bradley D. Liddle, Partner, Carter Arnett. “UnitedLex has become an essential litigation support partner for Carter Arnett, and they have provided technical evidence when we’ve needed it the most so we can preserve our strategic positioning in time-sensitive litigation and deliver significant positive outcomes for clients.”

Demand continues to grow for these technical evidence collection services among electronics, components, and parts manufacturers; software developers; and others across a wide range of industries. The recent, high-profile case brought against FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried highlights that source code review can play a critical role in evidence detection in litigation across many diverse domains.

With its deep bench of technical experts, UnitedLex has supported more than 200 patent litigation cases across a variety of technologies. To learn more about UnitedLex’s source code services, visit https://unitedlex.com/intellectual-property/source-code-patent-litigation/ . For information about UnitedLex, visit www.unitedlex.com .

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.