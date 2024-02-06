Business Email Compromise Market Set To Soar: A Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast Till 2033 As Per The Business Research Company's Business Email Compromise Global Market Report 2024

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s Business Email Compromise Global Market Report 2024, the business email compromise market has experienced remarkable growth, driven by a multitude of factors such as evolving cyberattack tactics, globalization, and the proliferation of remote work. As we look ahead, the BEC industry is poised for even greater expansion, fueled by persistent vulnerabilities in email security infrastructure and the escalating sophistication of cybercriminals.



Rapid Expansion and Projections:

The business email compromise market size surged from $1.62 billion in 2023 to $1.9 billion in 2024, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. Looking forward, the business email compromise market is forecasted to witness accelerated growth, reaching $3.66 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 17.8%. This growth trajectory underscores the escalating threat posed by BEC attacks and the pressing need for robust cybersecurity measures to combat them effectively.

Drivers of Growth:

The historic and projected growth of the Business email compromise market can be attributed to various factors, including the evolution of phishing tactics, exploitation of trust relationships, email spoofing, and the absence of adequate email security measures. Furthermore, globalization, remote work trends, and financial gain incentives have contributed significantly to the proliferation of BEC attacks, amplifying the urgency for comprehensive security solutions.

Emerging Trends:

In the forecast period, several trends are expected to shape the BEC landscape significantly. These include the global expansion of attacks, cross-channel exploitation, adaptation to security protocols, utilization of psychological manipulation, and the rise of email account compromise. These trends underscore the evolving tactics employed by cybercriminals and highlight the need for proactive cybersecurity strategies.

Market Segmentation:

The business email compromise market is segmented based on offering (solutions, services), deployment mode (cloud, on-premise), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), and vertical (banking, financial services and insurance, government, etc.). This comprehensive segmentation enables a nuanced understanding of market dynamics and facilitates tailored approaches to address specific cybersecurity challenges.

Regional Dynamics:

While North America emerged as the largest region in the Business email compromise market in 2023, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. These regional dynamics underscore the global nature of business email compromise threats and highlight the imperative for coordinated cybersecurity efforts on a global scale.

Key Players and Innovations:

Major companies operating in the Business email compromise market, including Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., are intensifying their focus on innovation to gain a competitive edge. Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are increasingly being leveraged to enhance threat detection and mitigation capabilities, exemplified by initiatives such as SlashNext Inc.'s Generative HumanAI and Check Point's acquisition of Avanan Inc.

Empowering Businesses:

This comprehensive business email compromise market report equips industry players with actionable insights to navigate the evolving BEC landscape effectively. By leveraging the analysis presented herein, organizations can enhance their cybersecurity posture, mitigate risks, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Whether it's implementing advanced AI solutions or adopting robust email security protocols, this business email compromise market report serves as a roadmap for driving business growth amidst the escalating threat of BEC attacks.

Business Email Compromise Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the business email compromise market size, business email compromise market segments, business email compromise market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

