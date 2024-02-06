Submit Release
Investors who lost money with SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR).

Investors, who purchased SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares prior to March 2023 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: SPWR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On October 27, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against SunPower Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: SPWR shares. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, the Company had inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics, that as a result of the foregoing the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares prior to March 2023 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: SPWR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 


