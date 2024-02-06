PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik expert solution ranked as Leader by Nucleus Research in 2024 CPM Technology Value Matrix

CCH® Tagetik earns Leader recognition from Nucleus Research for fourth consecutive year.



New York – February 6, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that its CCH® Tagetik expert solution has been recognized as a Leader, for the fourth consecutive year, in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix.



The report specifically recognizes the CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution, which empowers the office of the CFO to drive efficiency and enhance decision-making with comprehensive financial close and consolidation, extended planning, ESG and regulatory reporting, and corporate tax solutions.



Nucleus Research evaluates CPM vendors each year based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations with users and vendors regarding usability, functionality and value realized from each product's capabilities.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance & ESG, Wolters Kluwer, said: “We are honored that the CCH Tagetik expert solution has been recognized as a market leader by Nucleus Research for the fourth consecutive year. The results of the 2024 CPM Technology Value Matrix reflect our continued commitment to innovation and product excellence. We remain wholly focused on empowering the office of the CFO to drive digital transformation, plan for uncertainty, and ensure regulatory compliance for profitable growth.”

Charles Brennan, Research Analyst, Nucleus Research, said: “Our research demonstrates that businesses across industries need solutions that provide greater visibility, agility and flexibility in their processes as market needs evolve. With continued investments in areas such as ESG and sustainability, corporate tax solutions and AI, ML and NLP capabilities, the CCH Tagetik platform is likely to deliver organizations substantial ROI to businesses, globally.”

For 2024, Nucleus Research highlighted recent CCH Tagetik product innovations including:



CCH Tagetik Global Minimum Tax, with new functionality developed to support multinational companies collect, align, calculate and report integrated finance and tax data in accordance with OECD BEPS Pillar Two tax requirements;

A new ESG-Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) functionality developed to support companies in navigating this new regulation. This includes features designed to automate reporting and ensure accurate disclosures while equipping companies to evaluate materiality and impact;

New, enhanced connectivity with SAP S/HANA through a bi-directional connector which enables real-time integration; and a new Microsoft Power BI Connector which enables self-service reporting and analysis; and

New intelligent analytics capabilities driven by innovative AI technologies, including anomaly detection, automapping and driver-based analysis.

Download the report to review the full Nucleus Research analysis.

###



