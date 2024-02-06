RUSSIA, February 6 - Mikhail Mishustin holds strategic session on implementing socioeconomic development initiatives: digital transformation and construction

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues,

Today we will continue to evaluate the preliminary results of the decisions made to achieve the national development goals set by the President. Let us discuss the implementation of strategic initiatives that are overseen by my deputies Andrei Belousov, Dmitry Chernyshenko and Marat Khusnullin.

Of course, significant changes and long-term positive trends are not possible without major changes in digital transformation and the widespread introduction of advanced information technologies. These advancements make it possible to significantly improve the practice of interaction between people, businesses and government bodies, as well as increase efficiency and reduce costs, both in terms of time and money. It is equally important to make all necessary services clearer and more accessible to the people.

We must not only use the existing solutions but also actively work on developing our own scientific and intellectual foundation. This is the challenge we must address today in order to move forward.

Five strategic initiatives are focused on the digital transformation of the state. These include the Internet Access project, which is aimed at upgrading the entire telecommunications infrastructure, especially in the regions with limited communication capabilities and especially in schools and educational institutions.

Additionally, there is a project aimed at accelerating services and creating favourable conditions for entrepreneurs when accessing state, municipal, and other services. There are also several other initiatives that will increase quality, convenience, reduce time and costs, and increase the number of relevant specialists in the market.

Mikhail Mishustin holds strategic session on implementing socioeconomic development initiatives: digital transformation and construction

Significant progress has been made in this area. Let me cite several examples. For example, 93 percent of communities with population over 2,000 people have been provided with access to fourth generation networks (LTE). About 115 million records are registered on the government services website. Three quarters of all notifications are sent by government agencies online. We have become used to this, although this was not the case just recently.

Last year, over 100,000 schoolchildren completed courses in modern programming languages. Over 86,000 young people have obtained additional IT qualifications through courses offered by digital departments. In addition, 30 advanced engineering schools have been created in partnership with high-tech companies, and another 20 have been selected.

More to be posted soon…