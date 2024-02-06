Attorney General Josh Stein Issues Bipartisan Warning to Suspected Election Scam AI Robocallers

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today led a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general sending a warning letter to a company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the New Hampshire primary election. The calls allegedly used artificial intelligence to impersonate the president and discourage voters from participating in the primary.

“Our elections are fundamental to our democracy, and I will not stand for anyone spreading misinformation about the election and infringing upon people’s right to vote,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We will fight back against these scam callers and defend the integrity of our democracy.”

In their warning letter, Attorney General Stein and the other 50 bipartisan attorneys general on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force warn Life Corporation (Life Corp) and its owner and executives that they need to cease any unlawful call traffic immediately. If they don’t, they may be in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Truth in Caller ID Act, and other state consumer protection laws.

The Task Force’s investigation indicates that Life Corp allegedly spoofed their calls to make them appear like they were coming from legitimate New Hampshire political party officials. They then proceeded to provide incorrect information about elections and voting to the call recipients.

In addition to this warning letter, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office today issued a cease-and-desist letter against Life Corp as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter. The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau also issued a cease-and-desist letter against Lingo Telecom, which was identified to have originated a portion of these calls for Life Corp, demanding that it immediately stop supporting illegal robocall traffic on its networks.

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

