2024 Global Dust Safety Conference Announces Keynote Speakers, Full Event Schedule

Dust Safety Science is excited to announce keynote speakers for the 4th Annual Global Dust Safety Conference, taking place online February 21-23, 2024.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dust Safety Science, a leading advocate for combustible dust safety, is proud to announce the keynote speakers for the 4th annual Global Dust Safety Conference, a virtual event designed to address critical issues surrounding dust fire and explosion safety. The conference will take place February 21-23, 2024.

This year’s speakers represent a diverse range of policymakers, thought leaders, and regulatory officials from the field of dust safety.

Topics include:

"Combustible Dust National Emphasis Program (NEP) results and lessons learned from recent inspections"
Presented by: Liliana Silvera, Chemical Process Safety Engineer - OSHA Office of Chemical Process Safety and Enforcement Initiative.

"Review, lessons learned, and recommendations from the CSB investigation of the 2017 fatal combustible dust explosion at Didion Milling Inc.,"
Presented by: Cruz Redman, P.E., CSP, Chemical Incident Investigator - U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB).

"Panel Discussion - Current status of NFPA 660 development and question and answer session"
Ashok Dastidar, VP, Dust & Flammability Testing and Consulting - Fauske & Associates, LLC.;
Jason Krbec, Director of Business Development - CV Technology, Inc.;
Tim Myers, Principal Engineer & Office Director - Exponent, Inc.;
Kevin Kreitman, City Manager/Retired Fire Chief - City of Millersburg, Oregon. 

"Upcoming release process for the proposed British Columbia regulations for combustible dust"
Presented by: Rodney Scollard, Senior Policy and Legal Advisor &
Mike Tasker, CRSP Occupational Safety Officer - WorkSafe BC

Additionally, the official program featuring the full schedule of events for all three days of the conference is available now for download at https://dustsafetyconference.com/

With this program highlighting various presentations, networking opportunities, exhibitions, and more, attendees can tailor their experience at the conference to their unique needs and areas of interest.

There will be numerous opportunities to make connections with people from our industry via the advanced platform features:

- Open panel discussions with a Q&A format
- Direct message and video meetings
- Exhibition area to meet suppliers and vendors

Registration for the conference is now open.

For more information and to secure your spot, please visit https://dustsafetyconference.com/

And we also want to say a big thank you to our event sponsors:

SpaceVac International,
REMBE® GmbH Safety+Control,
Donaldson Filtration Solutions,
Boss Products, LLC,
CV Technology,
RoboVent,
and Fagus-GreCon

Please Feel free to contact Dr. Chris Cloney, with any questions regarding the conference.

Email: chris@dustsafetyscienc.com
🌐 https://dustsafetyconference.com/

Dr. Chris Cloney
Dust Safety Science
