Communal property management: EU-funded U-LEAD launches new training programme in Ukraine 

The EU-funded ‘U-LEAD with Europe’ invites representatives of Ukrainian municipalities to enrol for its training programme ‘Steps for specialists. Communal Property Management’.

This is an eight-week programme of online seminars, trainings and workshops designed specifically for professionals responsible for working with communal property. The programme will start on 29 February.

As part of the programme, participants will gain up-to-date knowledge on the management of the municipality’s communal property and the peculiarities of this process under martial law, develop skills of effective disposal and use of communal property, as well as implementation of effective control, which will increase the efficiency of communal property management.

In addition, this programme will allow participants to establish contacts and cooperation with colleagues from other oblasts of Ukraine.

A total of 100 representatives from municipalities will be selected to participate in the programme. It is open for one representative from each municipality. This should be a local government official from among the specialists responsible for communal property management.

The deadline for applications is 20 February.

