Georgia: apply now for Responsible Business Awards Meliora 2024! 

The Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG) has launched the Annual Responsible Business Awards Meliora contest, supported by the EU.

CSRDG is looking for companies dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), actively addressing various challenges through their initiatives.

This year, the competition is held as part of the ‘Civil Society STAR Initiative’, supported by the European Union and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, in cooperation with many international and local expert organisations, business platforms and government institutions. 

If your business is implementing initiatives benefiting society and the environment, apply for the award before 20 February 2024. 

