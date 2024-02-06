MTS Management Group and Artists Nominated for 2024 Gospel Choice Music Awards

The 30th annual event will take place in Atlanta, GA this June.

ATLANTA, GA, USA , February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gospel Choice Music Awards (GCMA) has announced its nominations for the 30th annual awards show, taking place in June 2024. Among the esteemed list are several artists from the MTS Family, including Richard Lynch, Lady Redneck, Jim Huddleston, HeIsTheArtist, and DPB.

Richard Lynch has been nominated for Christian Country Artist of the Year, Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), and Song of the Year. Michael Stover, President and owner of MTS Management Group/MTS Records has been nominated for Gospel/Religious Artist Manager of the Year, Gospel/Religious Producer of the Year, and Gospel/Religious Promoter of the Year.

Lady Redneck has received nominations for Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, Female Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), and Song of the Year. Jim Huddleston has been nominated for Christian Country Artist of the Year, Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, Emerging Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year, Gospel/Religious Songwriter of the Year, Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), and Song of the Year.

HeIsTheArtist has been nominated for CD Project of the Year, Emerging Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year, Gospel Jazz Artist of the Year, Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), and Urban Inspirational Artist of the Year. DPB has received nominations for Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), Rap/Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Urban Inspirational Artist of the Year, and Video Project of the Year.

“We are thrilled and honored to have so many of our artists recognized by the Gospel Choice Music Awards,” says Stover. “To have Richard, Lady Redneck, Jim, HeIsTheArtist, and DPB acknowledged for their talents and hard work is truly a testament to their dedication to spreading the positive and uplifting message of gospel music. We are excited to celebrate with them at the awards show in 2024.”

The GCMA aims to celebrate the heritage of Gospel Music and pay tribute to some of today’s most influential artists. This year’s show promises to be a weekend of amazing music, mime, dance, and award recognition. Stay tuned for more updates.

The MTS Family is a diverse community of artists, all connected through the support and expertise of MTS Management Group and MTS Records. From country to Christian, rap to rock to jazz, the MTS Family represents a wide range of genres and styles, united by a common mission to spread positivity and inspiration through music.

For more information on the Gospel Choice Music Awards and the MTS Family nominees, please visit the GCMA website and the MTS Management Group website.