MTS Management Group and Artists Nominated for 2024 Gospel Choice Music Awards

The 30th annual event will take place in Atlanta, GA this June.

To have Richard, Lady Redneck, Jim, HeIsTheArtist, and DPB acknowledged for their talents and hard work is truly a testament to their dedication to spreading the positive...message of gospel music.”
— Michael Stover, MTS

ATLANTA, GA, USA , February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gospel Choice Music Awards (GCMA) has announced its nominations for the 30th annual awards show, taking place in June 2024. Among the esteemed list are several artists from the MTS Family, including Richard Lynch, Lady Redneck, Jim Huddleston, HeIsTheArtist, and DPB.

Richard Lynch has been nominated for Christian Country Artist of the Year, Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), and Song of the Year. Michael Stover, President and owner of MTS Management Group/MTS Records has been nominated for Gospel/Religious Artist Manager of the Year, Gospel/Religious Producer of the Year, and Gospel/Religious Promoter of the Year.

Lady Redneck has received nominations for Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, Female Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), and Song of the Year. Jim Huddleston has been nominated for Christian Country Artist of the Year, Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, Emerging Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year, Gospel/Religious Songwriter of the Year, Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), and Song of the Year.

HeIsTheArtist has been nominated for CD Project of the Year, Emerging Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year, Gospel Jazz Artist of the Year, Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), and Urban Inspirational Artist of the Year. DPB has received nominations for Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year (USA), Rap/Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Urban Inspirational Artist of the Year, and Video Project of the Year.

“We are thrilled and honored to have so many of our artists recognized by the Gospel Choice Music Awards,” says Stover. “To have Richard, Lady Redneck, Jim, HeIsTheArtist, and DPB acknowledged for their talents and hard work is truly a testament to their dedication to spreading the positive and uplifting message of gospel music. We are excited to celebrate with them at the awards show in 2024.”

The GCMA aims to celebrate the heritage of Gospel Music and pay tribute to some of today’s most influential artists. This year’s show promises to be a weekend of amazing music, mime, dance, and award recognition. Stay tuned for more updates.

The MTS Family is a diverse community of artists, all connected through the support and expertise of MTS Management Group and MTS Records. From country to Christian, rap to rock to jazz, the MTS Family represents a wide range of genres and styles, united by a common mission to spread positivity and inspiration through music.

For more information on the Gospel Choice Music Awards and the MTS Family nominees, please visit the GCMA website and the MTS Management Group website.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

MTS Management Group and Artists Nominated for 2024 Gospel Choice Music Awards

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
MTS Management Group and Artists Nominated for 2024 Gospel Choice Music Awards
MTS Records and Roster Win Nine at the 2023 IMN Awards
Birmingham’s Lolly Lee Set to Release Debut Album Produced by Longtime Neil Young Bandmate
View All Stories From This Author