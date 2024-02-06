Submit Release
Anderson Ranch Reservoir kokanee fishery showing signs of improvement after 2020 lows

Fishery management targets for the Anderson Ranch Reservoir kokanee fishery are an angler catch rate of 0.5 fish per hour of fishing and for kokanee to average over 12 inches in length.

To assess whether these goals are being met, Idaho Fish and Game uses a variety of sampling methods. For example, Department biologists conduct angler creel surveys every summer during the peak of the kokanee fishing season. These surveys give the opportunity to observe angler catch rates, harvested fish sizes, and overall angler satisfaction.

In addition to these creel surveys, Fish and Game has completed netting surveys since 2015 to determine relative abundance of kokanee in Anderson Ranch Reservoir. Every fall, curtain gill nets are set in standard locations and allowed to fish overnight. These nets are set in the fall after mature kokanee have left the reservoir to spawn in its tributaries. This gives biologists a clear look at the relative abundance of upcoming kokanee year-classes and the ability to forecast what the fishery will look like in the coming years.

