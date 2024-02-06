UPDATE -- EMC21 Spring Conference in Houston Hosted by Energy Marketing Conferences Attains Carbon Neutral Status

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Marketing Conferences (EMC) announces its commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral status for the upcoming 21st Energy Marketing Conference (EMC21). The event is scheduled for March 18-19, 2024, at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, Texas. EMC is set to offset a total of 73 metric tons (MT) of carbon emissions associated with the conference and its attendees, marking a significant step towards environmental responsibility.



EMC's Carbon Neutrality Initiative:

To ensure the credibility of their carbon offsetting efforts, EMC utilizes a program where 100% of the carbon offsets are verified against universally recognized standards by independent third-party verifiers. Key standards include the Verified Carbon Standard, Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry, CSA Group, and the Climate Action Reserve. This rigorous approach guarantees the acquisition of the highest quality carbon offsets.

A carbon offset represents a reduction of one metric ton (2,205 lbs) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions. These offsets are generated through projects that specifically aim to reduce CO2 emissions, with each ton of emissions reduced translating into one carbon offset.

Jack Doueck, co-founder of Energy Marketing Conferences, expressed the organization's dedication to combating climate change. "As a leader in the competitive energy industry, it's our responsibility to contribute positively to this global challenge," he stated. EMC's approach includes purchasing carbon offsets for all air and car travel of attendees, in addition to hotel emissions. EMC's carbon-neutral initiative is sponsored by Shell Energy.

EMC21: A Decade of Leadership and Innovation marking its eleventh year, EMC21 is themed “Mitigating Risk in Retail Energy.' The conference will feature 50 sponsors and a full Exhibitor Hall, hosting 40 top service companies. Over 60 industry experts will participate in ten pre-conference sessions, five interactive panels, alongside networking opportunities including a breakfast, luncheon, breaks, (2) receptions featuring live music at the opening reception and new this year on March 20th the first ever EMC pickleball tournament.

The conference anticipates over 400 attendees from across the country, providing a platform for learning, networking, and empowerment within the competitive energy sector. This event is the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America.

About Energy Marketing Conferences: EMC, the largest and longest-running gathering of retail energy executives in North America, brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry to engage, educate and empower the competitive energy market and help shape its future. The Energy Marketing Conference’s (EMC) mission is to provide the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences and build a community. Every year, EMC takes place in Houston and this year Las Vegas. The spring and fall two-day packed agendas feature more than 50 thought leaders who speak on over a dozen sessions and panels. Hundreds of energy industry professionals gather to network at the annual energy conference. The EMC trade show and exhibitor hall counts over 40 exhibitor booths.

