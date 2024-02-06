Infinity Home Services Expands into Florida with Strategic Acquisitions of Carpenter’s Roofing & Sheet Metal and Altec Roofing

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services, a leader in the home exteriors sector, proudly announces the successful acquisition of two distinguished roofing companies, Carpenter’s Roofing & Sheet Metal and Altec Roofing. Building on the momentum of recent international expansion into Canada with D’Angelo & Sons Roofing & Exteriors, these partnerships further bolster Infinity Home Services' position as a leader in the roofing and home exteriors industry and mark the 16th and 17th brands to join the portfolio.

Carpenter’s and Altec are synonymous with high quality and expert craftsmanship serving the Southern Florida market for over 130 years collectively. The strategic vision behind these moves is to create a network of premier brands, leveraging operational efficiencies and market presence. Infinity Home Services is not merely expanding; it is redefining the industry landscape by bringing together leading brands and industry experts under its portfolio umbrella.

"We are excited to welcome Carpenter’s and Altec into the Infinity Home Services family. Partnering with these brands is a milestone in our strategic vision to save our communities from unscrupulous contractors," said Josh Sparks, CEO of Infinity Home Services. "Carpenter’s and Altec boast exceptional service, a rich heritage, and an unparalleled reputation."

These acquisitions mark significant milestones in IHS’s strategic vision to change the roofing industry. It’s not just a collaboration; it’s joining forces with the best, and IHS is committed to upholding their legacy while setting new benchmarks together.

"Uniting these two exceptional brands under the Infinity Home Services umbrella is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch roofing solutions," said Jason Lovelady, President of Carpenter’s Roofing & Sheet Metal and Altec Roofing. "Now, as part of IHS, we're poised to bring our high standards to an even broader audience, and we look forward to achieving new heights."

About Infinity Home Services

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Wisconsin, Infinity Home Services is a fast-growing, full-service exterior remodeling company led by passionate and experienced industry entrepreneurs. Infinity unconventionally approaches exterior remodeling – putting their employees and customers first. The company takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting customers’ investments. The company’s roofing, siding and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing superior quality every time. Today, Infinity Home Services comprises 17 market-leading brands across the US and in Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit infinityhomeservices.com.

Carpenter’s Roofing & Sheet Metal: Shaping South Florida’s Architectural Landscape Since 1931

Carpenter’s Roofing & Sheet Metal is one of the oldest roofing companies in Florida, founded in 1931, and operates in the ultra-high end roofing market of Palm Beach providing high-quality custom roofs for large estates. Carpenter’s has been a key player in shaping the architectural landscape of southeast Florida. Founded by Howard Carpenter, the company has been a leader in roofing and architectural sheet metal work, contributing significantly to the development of quality standards in the region. This acquisition not only reinforces Infinity Home Services' commitment to craftsmanship but also adds a rich heritage to its portfolio. For more information, please visit carpentersroofing.com.

Altec Roofing: A Family Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1984, Altec Roofing, a family-owned and operated business, has been at the forefront of installing custom single-family, multi-family, residential, and commercial roof systems throughout South Florida. With a commitment to staying on the leading edge of technology and utilizing advanced roofing options, Altec Roofing brings a legacy of excellence that perfectly aligns with Infinity Home Services' dedication to quality and innovation. For more information, please visit altecroofing.com.

