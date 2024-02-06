Delivery Method: VIA EMAIL WITH READ RECEIPT Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Sunan Ge Recipient Title Site Manager Nantong Furuida Packaging Products Co., Ltd. No 1, Guoyuan Cun, Wenfeng Street

Chongchuan Qu

Nantong Shi

Jiangsu Sheng, 226004

China Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research | CDER United States Secondary Issuing Offices

Warning Letter 320-24-10

November 17, 2023

Dear Mr. Ge:

Your facility is registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) drug products. FDA has reviewed the records you submitted in response to our April 3, 2023 request for records and other information pursuant to section 704(a)(4) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) for your facility, Nantong Furuida Packaging Products Co., Ltd., FEI 3015509579, at No 1, Guoyuan Cun, Wenfeng Street, Chongchuan District, Nantong.

This warning letter summarizes significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals. See Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations, parts 210 and 211 (21 CFR, parts 210 and 211).

Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B)).

1. Your firm failed to test samples of each component for identity and conformity with all appropriate written specifications for purity, strength, and quality (21 CFR 211.84(d)(1) and 211.84(d)(2)).

Based on the records and information you provided, you have not demonstrated that you are testing incoming lots of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to manufacture your OTC drug products to determine their identity. In addition, your firm released an API for use in drug manufacturing based on a component supplier’s certificate of analysis (COA) and have not provided documentation showing you qualified the supplier or that you verified the information on the supplier’s COA.

Specifically, in response to our initial 704(a)(4) requests for information on methanol testing for all incoming raw material lots of isopropyl alcohol, you responded that incoming inspection of isopropyl alcohol raw materials is based on the acceptance of the supplier’s COA and that you only conduct testing for appearance, odor, and concentration. In addition, you provided the supplier’s COA which does not include a specification or result for methanol testing. You also did not provide identity testing results for other raw materials used to manufacture other drug products shipped from your facility.

You manufacture drugs that contain isopropyl alcohol. The use of pharmaceutical alcohol contaminated with methanol has resulted in various lethal poisoning incidents in humans worldwide. See FDA's guidance document Policy for Testing of Alcohol (Ethanol) and Isopropyl Alcohol for Methanol at: https://www.fda.gov/media/173005/download

In response to this letter, provide:

A comprehensive, independent review of your material system to determine whether all suppliers of components, containers, and closures, are each qualified and the materials are assigned appropriate expiration or retest dates. The review should also determine whether incoming material controls are adequate to prevent use of unsuitable components, containers, and closures.

The chemical and microbiological quality control specifications you use to test and release each incoming lot of components for use in manufacturing.

A description of how you will test each component lot for conformity with all appropriate specifications for identity, strength, quality, and purity. If you intend to accept any results from your supplier’s COAs instead of testing each component lot for strength, quality, and purity, specify how you will robustly establish the reliability of your supplier’s results through initial validation as well as periodic re-validation. In addition, include a commitment to always conduct at least one specific identity test for each incoming component lot.

A summary of results obtained from testing all components to evaluate the reliability of the COA from each component manufacturer. Include your standard operating procedure (SOP) that describes this COA validation program.

A summary of your program for qualifying and overseeing contract facilities that test the drug products you manufacture.

Methanol test results for all batches of hand sanitizer shipped to the United States within expiry.

Additional Finding

In your response to our request for information regarding your stability program, you provided accelerated study reports for three of your products. You failed to provide evidence of long-term stability studies to corroborate product stability projections from the accelerated studies. In addition, you failed to provide any stability program documentation. You have not provided adequate evidence to support the (b)(4) expiry dates on your products.

CGMP Consultant Recommended

Based upon the nature of the violations we identified at your firm, we strongly recommend engaging a consultant qualified as set forth in 21 CFR 211.34 to evaluate your operations and to assist your firm in meeting CGMP requirements if your firm intends to resume manufacturing drugs for the U.S. market. We also recommend that the qualified consultant perform a comprehensive audit of your entire operation for CGMP compliance, and that the consultant evaluates the completion and efficacy of your corrective actions and preventive actions before you pursue resolution of your firm’s compliance status with FDA. Your use of a consultant does not relieve your firm’s obligation to comply with CGMP. Your firm’s executive management remains responsible for resolving all deficiencies and systemic flaws to ensure ongoing CGMP compliance.

Conclusion

The violations cited in this letter are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of violations that exist at your facility. You are responsible for investigating and determining the causes of any violations and for preventing their recurrence or the occurrence of other violations.

FDA placed your firm on Import Alert 66-40 on October 26, 2023.

Correct any violations promptly. FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any violations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to any violations.

Failure to address any violations may also result in the FDA continuing to refuse admission of articles manufactured at Nantong Furuida Packaging Products Co., Ltd., at No 1, Guoyuan Cun, Wenfeng Street, Chongchuan District, Nantong Jiangsu 226004 China into the United States under section 801(a)(3) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 381(a)(3). Articles under this authority that appear to be adulterated may be detained or refused admission, in that the methods and controls used in their manufacture do not appear to conform to CGMP within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B).

This letter notifies you of our findings and provides you an opportunity to address the above deficiencies. After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. Specify what you have done to address any violations and to prevent their recurrence. In response to this letter, you may provide additional information for our consideration as we continue to assess your activities and practices. If you cannot complete corrective actions within 15 working days, state your reasons for delay and your schedule for completion.

Send your electronic reply to CDER-OC-OMQ-Communications@fda.hhs.gov. Identify your response with FEI 3015509579 and ATTN: Carlos Gonzalez.

Sincerely,

/S/

Francis Godwin

Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research