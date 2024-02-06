Crash I 89 Southbound in Colchester mile marker 96 - One Lane Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 S in the area of mile marker 96 in Colchester is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111