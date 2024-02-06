Crash I 89 Southbound in Colchester mile marker 96 - One Lane Closed
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 S in the area of mile marker 96 in Colchester is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111