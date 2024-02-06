Submit Release
Roadway re-opened - Crash I 89 Southbound in Colchester mile marker 96

I 89 is now back open to both lanes of travel.

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

I 89 S in the area of mile marker 96 in Colchester is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

 

 

 

