The Association of Related Churches (ARC) Announces 2024 Launch Season

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is excited to announce a busy 2024 launch season, with 16 new ARC churches set to launch in the first quarter of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new year has started off bright for the Association of Related Churches (ARC) , with 16 new ARC church launches planned or already in the works.



ARC churches are located across the country, and all carry out the mission of serving a diverse set of people looking to get better connected with Jesus. There are seven ARC churches with January launch dates, seven more with February launch dates, and one with a March launch date. On top of that, there is one more in the works for the remainder of 2024.

Among the ARC churches launched in January are Promise City Church in Salisbury, North Carolina; Legacy Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas; The Cause Church in Prosper, Texas; Momentum Church in Sugar Land, TX; Blueprint Church in Houston, Texas; StoryHill Church in Mukwonago, Wisconsin; and One City Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Our vision [with the Association of Related Churches] is to reach the world for the Cause of Christ! We are excited to be part of the Kingdom work happening in Prosper," said Joshua and Elisabeth Reeve, who will be leading Prosper Church. "We will see Jesus heal the broken-hearted. We will proclaim liberty in Christ to those captive in vicious cycles of sin. We will see recovery of sight to those blind spiritually. We will watch God bring liberty to those who are oppressed."

January was packed full of new churches launching with the Association of Related Churches—and February will see much more of the same.

Some of the ARC churches launching in February include Hello Church, led by Zelvin and Mieke Botha in Costa Rica; Freedom Church in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Josh and Meg Cooke; Citizens Church in Franklin, TN, led by Jason and Jennifer Laird, Hope Family Church NWA in Bentonville, AR led by Matt and Savannah Mackie; and Courageous Church Charleston, led by Dave and Sarah Thomas.

DEVO Church in Denver, Colorado, and Orbit Church in Buckeye, Arizona, are both scheduled to launch on February 25.

"Our dream is to create a compelling community of people who go 'all in' with Jesus. A movement in Denver that is deeply devoted to a life with God, radically generous with the things of God, and for the one who is far from God," said Nate and Michaela Gay of DEVO Church. "We dream of building an impactful church in our city that is diverse, empowered, vibrant, and one."

On March 15, Pavel and Evgeniya Kokhan plan to launch Faith Church, in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the Association of Related Churches. The goal is to spread the word of Jesus outside of the United States.

The exciting start to 2024 follows a very successful 2023 launch year, during which 40 new ARC churches launched across 22 U.S. states and seven countries abroad.

That brought the total number of churches planted with the Association of Related Churches to 1,097 over the last 23 years.

About the Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

