DENNY'S TACKLES THE BIG GAME WEEKEND AND THE MONDAYEST MONDAY WITH TOUCHDOWN-WORTHY DISHES

Spartanburg, SC, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Big Game is right around the corner, and Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN ), America’s Diner, is ready to feed football fanatics (and Swifties) across the nation. Delicious flavors to fuel fans as they rush into the weekend festivities and scramble back into the office to face the “Mondayest Monday” on February 12 are made to order from the booth or from your couch. From touchdown-worthy appetizers that will score big with your crowd to the Grand Slam® Pack that will cure any post-game blues, Denny’s has your game-day needs covered!

BE PREPARED FOR THE BIG GAME:

Win with your crew, no matter your team’s outcome, when you serve Denny’s craveable shareables. Available for takeout on the Denny’s app or online at Dennys.com, our delicious Game Day dishes include:

Boneless Chicken Wings – Lightly breaded, all-white-meat boneless wings tossed in BBQ, Buffalo, or Nashville Hot Sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce, these are a classic favorite.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks – Warm, gooey, fried cheese sticks, made with 100% fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce.

Premium Chicken Tenders – Five, premium golden-fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.

Zesty Nachos – Freshly-made crisp tortilla chips topped with Pepper Jack queso, cheddar cheese, and seasoned nacho meat, served with fresh pico de gallo and sour cream.

Onion Rings and Fries – These seasoned, crunchy-good wavy-cut French fries and beer-battered onion rings are the perfect sides to complete any order.

Classic Sampler – Why limit yourself to just one? Order the Classic Sampler and get flavorful 100% all-white-meat boneless buffalo wings, deliciously beer-battered onion rings, perfectly fried mozzarella cheese sticks, and golden wavy-cut fries. All this, served with an array of sauces to dip, dab and swirl your favorite items.

MONDAYEST MONDAY: BE THE HERO WITH DENNY’S GRAND SLAM PACK

The Monday after the Big Game is prime time to discuss who won, the big plays, and the best commercials. With all that excitement, be the office hero and pick up the Denny’s Grand Slam Pack for the office. It may be the Mondayest Monday – a fun-hangover and sore throat from all the cheering – but an iconic Grand Slam pack for you and your co-workers will make it all better.

The Grand Slam pack serves up to five people and features eight fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eight scrambled eggs cooked to perfection, four crispy bacon strips, four sizzling sausage links, and golden hashbrowns. And since you need caffeine to make it through, try the Sweet Cream Cold Brew. Medium roast, single-origin Columbian coffee, poured over ice and topped with sweet cream will provide the extra boost needed to conquer the Mondayest Monday.

“At Denny’s, we have everything our guests need to make the most of Game Day Sunday and Mondayest Monday, with delicious food at a great value,” said Sherri Rankin-Landry, Denny’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “From kickoff on the couch to logging in at work, we’re confident our fans can win with our craveable appetizers and refuel with our iconic breakfast favorites.”

Denny’s appetizers, Grand Slam Pack, and Sweet Cream Cold Brew are available all day, every day, including late night in Denny's locations nationwide. The items also can be ordered online at www.dennys.com or through the Denny's iOS and Android apps. For more information about Denny's, please visit www.dennys.com.

