Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 7th, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 7th, 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are looking forward to hosting a diverse roster of companies at our Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “The event will provide an opportunity for issuers to engage a wider investor base.”

February 7th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Ainos, Inc. NASDAQ: AIMD
10:30 AM ARway.ai OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY
11:30 AM Exodus Movement, Inc. OTCQB: EXOD
12:30 PM Thermal Energy International Inc. OTCQB:TMGEF | TSXV: TMG
1:00 PM Valeura Energy Inc. OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE


About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


