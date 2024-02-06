GEORGIA, February 6 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Doowon Climate Control America, Inc., an auto parts manufacturer and supplier, will invest more than $30 million in a new manufacturing facility in Metter, creating 200 new jobs in Candler County. This marks the second automotive supplier announced in Candler County in less than six months.

“Georgia's growth as a national leader in auto manufacturing continues to pay dividends for communities in all four corners of Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “In fiscal year 2023, alone, 82 percent of new jobs created and more than $20 billion of investments went to communities outside the metro Atlanta area. The City of Metter and Candler County are key beneficiaries of that success, and we are excited for Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. to join this community.”

Established in Korea in 1974, Doowon Group specializes in designing and manufacturing automotive climate control systems. The company will be a key supplier for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (Kia Georgia) and Hyundai Motor Group.

“Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. is making significant investments to establish itself as Doowon Group’s inaugural automotive air conditioning system production facility in the United States,” said Ki Chun Sung, CEO of Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. “The company is optimistic that its technological expertise and industry experience will play a vital role in the growth of the local community. Our sincere appreciation extends to the State of Georgia and Candler County for their steadfast support throughout the process, and we look forward to ongoing support and collaboration.”

Doowon Climate Control America, Inc.’s new manufacturing facility will be located in the Metter-Candler County I-16 Industrial Park, a “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” (GRAD) certified site. The facility will primarily produce climate control systems for use in traditional and electric vehicles. Operations are projected to begin in 2026.

Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. plans to hire employees in various fields such as injection molding technicians; assembly operators; quality, materials, and production specialists; engineers; and management. Job opportunities will be posted in local newspapers and on recruitment websites as they become available.

“The City of Metter is honored to welcome Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. to Metter and Candler County as our newest corporate citizen to call Metter home,” said Metter Mayor Ed Boyd. “Bringing 200 jobs and over $30 million in investment to our community, Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. is advancing the growth in desirable manufacturing employment for the citizens of our area.”

“There is an old saying that lightning does not strike twice in the same place. Well, it now has struck three times in the industrial growth of Candler County,” said Glyn Thrift, Chairman of the Candler County Board of Commissioners. “We are so pleased that Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. chose to invest in Metter. It is wonderful to see these global companies appreciate the value of our people, our community, and our role in state and worldwide industrial development."

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Candler County Industrial Authority, Georgia Power, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. marks the second automotive supplier announced in the City of Metter and Candler County in less than six months,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The City of Metter and Candler County’s intentional investment in site preparation positioned them for success, and we’re excited their decision led to Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. coming to Georgia. Congratulations to Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. and our community partners.”

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned the state as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for the evolving automotive and mobility industry. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, Georgia has pursued the entire supply chain, creating more than $25.7 billion in investments and 30,200 jobs since 2018. In fiscal year 2023, job creation in the automotive industry increased by 324 percent when compared to FY21, and suppliers attracted by Georgia’s mobility original equipment manufacturers resulted in over $2 billion in investment across the state in FY23.

About Doowon Group

Doowon Group, the ultimate parent entity of Doowon Climate Control America, Inc., is an international corporation headquartered in South Korea. The company manages four domestic production plants, a technology research institute, and thirteen overseas production facilities, including operations in the United States. Founded in 1974, Doowon Group presently sustains a workforce exceeding 3,125 employees and has achieved a notable sales revenue surpassing $1.9 billion in the fiscal year 2023. As a specialized manufacturer of automotive air conditioning systems, the company possesses advanced technological capabilities to develop and produce air conditioning systems for all types of vehicles, including electric cars, hybrids, and internal combustion engine vehicles.