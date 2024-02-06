Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,457 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Stein and Governor Cooper Fight to Protect Voters’ Rights

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein and Governor Roy Cooper filed a friend-of-the-court brief in Pierce v. North Carolina State Board of Elections. The case is currently being appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. The plaintiffs are asking the appeals court to overturn a district court’s ruling that new State Senate districts in northeastern North Carolina can be used in the 2024 elections. The plaintiffs argue that the districts violate the Voting Rights Act.

“We cannot carry forward our state’s harmful legacy of discriminating against Black voters and denying them their political power,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The Voting Rights Act protects voters, and I’m going to do everything in my power to see that it is properly enforced. We need the court to right this wrong now.”

“Legislative Republicans time after time continue to illegally discriminate to hold on to power,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Their new voting maps violate the Voting Rights Act and do not reflect the true will of North Carolinians. It’s time for the courts to step in once again.”

The professional lawyers of the North Carolina Department of Justice are representing the State Board of Elections and its members in this case. Attorney General Stein has recused himself from representing any parties in this case.

A copy of the brief is available here.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Stein and Governor Cooper Fight to Protect Voters’ Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more