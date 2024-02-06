The Influencers Formula, a New Book For Amplifying Influence, Income, and Impact

The Influencers Formula The Influencers Formula The Influencers Formula

We need more leaders. How? THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA, The Simple Way To Create a Global, Thought Leadership Masterpiece with a Podcast, Book, or TV Talk Show

The world needs leaders, now more than ever. You’re a leader, whether you call yourself that or not. There are people who need to hear your ideas, message, and story right now.” — Ben Gioia, Book Writing Coach, Publishing Advisor, Business Strategist

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s never been a greater opportunity to help change the world. So how does a changemaker stand out? The answer lies in the new book THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA, The Simple Way To Create a Global, Thought Leadership Masterpiece with a Podcast, Book, or TV Talk Show. Because now is a critical time around the world.

THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA is a comprehensive approach to attracting revenue and making an impact with a message, product, or service that elevates businesses and lives. Co-authors Donna Kunde and Ben Gioia make it easy to harness the power of content to build a successful personal brand. With proven strategies and transformational wisdom, this book is a roadmap to instant credibility and expertise.

THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA is essential for anyone looking to become a highly paid expert, authority, or thought leader who cares about making a difference. Whether you're a budding influencer, a seasoned professional looking to make a pivot, or just have a story to tell, this book is your key to unlocking new heights of influence and success.

Launching on February 7, 2024, this book is a must-read for anyone eager to make a meaningful impact in today's global, digital world. THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA is reshaping the landscape of personal branding and is available for purchase here.

THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA offers an unprecedented look into leveraging podcasts, books, and TV. Donna and Ben provide readers with not just a methodology, but a blueprint for success in the competitive world of digital influence," says Chris O’Byrne, Publisher of Pivot Magazine.

Praise for Donna & Ben’s book THE INFLUENCERS FORMULA, The Simple Way To Create a Global, Thought Leadership Masterpiece with a Podcast, Book, or TV Talk Show