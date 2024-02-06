Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Talbot County

(EASTON, MD)Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Talbot County.

The deceased is identified as David Kuzio, 32, of Preston, Maryland. Kuzio was the driver and sole occupant of a Volvo involved in the crash. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver and sole occupant of a Chevrolet Silverado involved in the crash, identified as Enrique Mendez Miguel, 50, of Easton, Maryland, was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of a Chevrolet Malibu involved in the crash, identified as Dayshonna Matthews, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge for treatment of her injuries.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of Dover Road for a report of a three-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Volvo, operated by Kuzio, was traveling east on Dover Road, when for unknown reasons, crossed the center line, striking the Silverado, which subsequently caused the Silverado to strike the Malibu.

Dover Road was closed for more than 3 hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the road closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

