Healixa Inc. Announces Regional Distribution Agreement for its Eternal Spring™ Deposition Water Harvester™ Technology

Huntington, NY, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (“Healixa” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that the Company has entered into a Regional Distribution Agreement with Caribbean Resource Solutions LLC to enable sales and distribution for its Eternal Spring™ Deposition Water Harvester™ technology in 18 countries and territories within the Caribbean Basin.

This Regional Distribution Agreement is anticipated to begin generating sales and distribution for the Company’s Eternal Spring™ Deposition Water Harvester™ technology in Aruba, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bonaire, the British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saba, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, and Trinidad and Tobago.

As noted in the Company’s press release on January 12, 2024, the initial deployment of the ES1 model successfully harvested 500 liters of water in less than 24 hours, operating in an environment with an average relative humidity of 45%. With far higher absolute humidity in all 18 aforementioned countries and territories, the Company anticipates that its Eternal Spring™ Deposition Water Harvester™ technology will outperform expectations in the Caribbean region.

While these 18 aforementioned countries and territories are all islands surrounded by water, the Company believes that there is and will be a growing demand for alternatives to desalination and precipitation collection systems that are currently available.

As stated by the Pan American Health Organization, the Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organization, “in addition to hurricanes, coastal flooding and rising sea levels can cause salt water to contaminate freshwater sources, making it difficult for people to access potable water sources. Water scarcity caused by climate-induced dry periods also leads to decreased hygiene and sanitation practices that exacerbate the spread of waterborne and foodborne illnesses.

"This Caribbean market will undoubtedly become a major revenue center for the Company’s Eternal Spring™ Deposition Water Harvester™ technology,” stated Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. "The technology’s ability to steadily produce hundreds of liters of water per day per unit remotely without access to municipal water utilities will prove to be a tremendous asset to commercial, governmental, humanitarian, and residential applications in the Caribbean region.”

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) is a pioneering technology company that specializes in developing and acquiring disruptive technologies in clean water generation, health-tech, and green-tech sectors. By leveraging a combination of intellectual properties, patents, strategic alliances, and partnerships, Healixa has created a "LaunchPad" for innovative and sustainable products. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the progress, timing, cost, and results of partnerships and product development programs, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection. Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

