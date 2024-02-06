Travelex Joins InsureMyTrip.ca’s Growing Travel Insurance Offerings in Canada

Toronto, Canada, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsureMyTrip, Canada’s rapidly growing travel insurance comparison website, is excited to announce the addition of Travelex Insurance Services Canada Inc. to its portfolio of travel insurance providers.

InsureMyTrip’s Canadian travellers now have the opportunity to select travel protection plans provided by Travelex, part of the Zurich family of global brands. This new partnership further enhances InsureMyTrip.ca’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive range of insurance options catering to the diverse needs of Canadian travellers.

“We are thrilled to further our partnership with InsureMyTrip, which has been a longtime partner to us in the U.S.,” said Shannon Lofdahl, president and CEO at Travelex. “This collaboration allows us to connect with Canadian travellers through InsureMyTrip’s excellent comparison platform, offering them access to our competitively priced plans.”

“Travelex introduces dynamic and tailored insurance solutions for today’s discerning travellers,” said Suzanne Morrow, CEO at InsureMyTrip. “Adding Travelex to our platform marks another significant stride in our mission to provide Canadians with a diverse range of travel insurance coverage options, empowering them to make well-informed choices regarding their travel insurance needs.”

The newly launched InsureMyTrip.ca is set to become the premier destination for travel insurance comparisons in Canada. The website caters to both Canadian-based travellers and visitors to Canada, offering an extensive selection of plans. These include all-inclusive plans for both domestic and international travel, emergency medical plans, trip cancellation options, and Visitor to Canada (VTC) plans.

About Travelex Insurance Services Canada Inc.

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. In 2022, we expanded our service area, bringing the same quality products and services to Canada with full operations, including claims administration and travel assistance, based in Toronto. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travellers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

Travelex is part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination, and a sense of togetherness, we help travellers dream, explore and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.ca.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with offices in Toronto.

Not available to Quebec residents.

