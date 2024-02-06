For Immediate Release

February 6, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Green on Main Street”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Montpelier, Vt. – Springfield residents will soon be able to enjoy an improved public green space on Main Street, a secret garden tucked next to First Congregational Church, thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the First Congregational Church, UCC.

“Access to community gathering places is essential to the health and well-being of every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Green on Main Street will transform this underused space into a beautiful garden that will enhance the lives of the residents and visitors of Springfield.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by April 5, 2024 the Green on Main Street will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program to bring the park to life.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will transform the underused and overgrown space into an inviting and fully accessible green space for all to enjoy. Native plants and new ground cover will complement wide accessible paths and a paver patio specifically designed to incorporate engraved bricks and to allow rain to soak into the ground.

“We value being in community with our town and neighbors. It is time to BE A NEIGHBOR! We have a gift of a green space on Main Street. We want to use this gift to create a welcoming place for all.” said Diane Holme, Project Manager of Green on Main.

Community support for this project is widespread.

"With green space such a premium along Main Street we’re gratified that the churches’ members and patrons are making the most of this opportunity to add native species and public seating along the historic and beautiful church buildings.” said Jeff Mobus, Springfield Town Manager. “This project will encourage visitors to get out of their cars and linger along Main Street and benefit not only persons attending church and events but downtown merchants as well. We look forward to seeing your good works come to fruition.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support the Green on Main project. Learn more and donate here.

###

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.