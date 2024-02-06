Frequence Launches Political Advertising Features for 2024 Campaigns

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today the launch of a new suite of features for local-market political advertisers in advance of the 2024 political season.



Frequence’s integrated political solution provides customized campaign targeting through built-in capabilities designed specifically for political content, including:

Access to Premier Data : Leverage our integration with top data providers to identify and target the right audience effectively.



: Leverage our integration with top data providers to identify and target the right audience effectively. Voter Insights : Utilize rich data for precise audience targeting based on geography, demographics, voter segments, and more.



: Utilize rich data for precise audience targeting based on geography, demographics, voter segments, and more. Dynamic Audience Segmentation : Curate custom audiences in real-time with thousands of data variables and targeting options.



: Curate custom audiences in real-time with thousands of data variables and targeting options. Unrivaled Reach: Tap into the nation's largest DSPs for unmatched access to voters on trusted, brand-safe content.



“Our new features for political campaigns are best-in-class, and media companies, agencies and their local advertisers will find them invaluable during the 2024 election season,” said Matt Robles, VP of product and co-founder at Frequence. “Our integrated solution provides customized campaign targeting through built-in features designed specifically for political content while ensuring precise audience targeting based on geo, demo, voter segments and more.”

Political ad revenue for 2024 and 2026 is expected to grow respectively to 15.2 and 16.8 billion U.S. dollars. With omnichannel media campaigns from Frequence, candidates can experience up to a 3X greater return on their marketing than those using a single-channel approach.

“Now with Frequence, media companies and agencies will have access to new political audience segment selections, targeting for partisanship, affiliations & donors, voter registration and voting habits, as well as the ability to target by zip code and congressional district,” said Tom Cheli, CEO. “As audiences fracture and campaigns hinge on very small margins in many cases, we can’t wait to show political advertisers what’s possible with our new and evolving technology.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the Future of Media - the only end-to-end platform for media companies to grow and automate their advertising sales and operations while integrating owned and operated media. Through its full-stack proposal, workflow and campaign-management software, Frequence drives revenue with best-in-class tools to sell, optimize and report omnichannel advertising campaigns.

Media Contact:

Hugh S. Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Frequence

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com