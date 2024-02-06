Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Secures Major Partnership with Sea World Parks & Entertainment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its growth journey with the addition of Sea World Parks & Entertainment to its growing list of large venue customers.



Sea World Parks & Entertainment, a renowned leader in family entertainment and education, will now offer Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco Sangria in all of its parks across California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas. This opportunity supports Splash Beverage Group's position as a premier provider of high-quality beverages and underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint in key markets.

"We are excited to have been awarded this opportunity with Sea World Parks & Entertainment, a globally recognized brand synonymous with family fun and adventure," said Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Bill Meissner, President and CMO of Splash, added, "This collaboration not only represents a significant growth opportunity for Splash, but it also allows us to introduce our delicious Pulpoloco Sangria to millions of visitors across Sea World, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove, and Sesame Place parks. This opportunity comes as a result of the hard work being done by the team to expand our distribution network and reach to important customers like Sea World."

Sea World Parks & Entertainment is best known for its 12 U.S. theme parks, which collectively host millions of guests annually. With a diverse portfolio of brands and a commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences, Sea World Parks & Entertainment offers Splash Beverage Group an unparalleled platform to showcase its Pulpoloco brand to a wide and diverse audience.

Pulpoloco Sangria, available in two varietals, will now be accessible to visitors at Sea World Parks & Entertainment venues, providing them with a refreshing and flavorful beverage option to complement their park experience. Pulpoloco’s eco-friendly CartoCan appealed to the team at SeaWorld as minimizing environmental impact is a key part of their commitment to sustainability.

The availability for Pulploco at Sea World Parks & Entertainment parks exemplifies Splash Beverage Group's commitment to driving growth by expanding its presence in high-traffic consumer venues.

For more information about Splash Beverage Group, Inc. and its portfolio of premium beverage brands, please visit www.splashbeveragegroup.com .

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrías, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information about Splash and its premium beverage offerings, please visit: www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

RETAIL AND DISTRIBUTION INQUIRIES

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Elev8 New Media

info@elev8newmedia.com