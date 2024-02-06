Spectral AI to Participate in the 2024 BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it will participate in the BTIG Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.



Management will host investor meetings February 13-14, 2024.

Please contact your BTIG representative if you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person meeting with Spectral AI during the conference. For more information about the conference please refer to the BTIG website.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. DeepView® is a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of substantially exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView® is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView®, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

