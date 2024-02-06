A Symphony for the Senses – The Grange of Prince Edward Winery Joins Forces with Roy Thomson Hall and Allied Music Centre in Harmonizing Partnership

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grange of Prince Edward Winery is excited to announce an exhilarating three-year partnership with Roy Thomson Hall and Allied Music Centre, home to the iconic Massey Hall and TD Music Hall. This transformative collaboration will redefine the concert experience, blending the symphony of music with the artistry of wine.

"We embark on this inspiring journey with Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall, merging the best of both worlds - the harmony of music and the craftsmanship of wine," said Michael Leskovec, CEO of The Grange of Prince Edward. "Together, we will create enchanting moments, captivating concertgoers and wine enthusiasts alike with unforgettable experiences."

The Grange's exceptional wines will take centre stage across the hospitality spaces of these legendary Toronto concert venues. At Roy Thomson Hall, Massey Hall, and TD Music Hall, patrons will indulge in a curated selection of Grange wines, meticulously chosen to complement the concert experience. The exclusive member lounges at Roy Thomson Hall and Allied Music Centre will pour Grange wines, ensuring a uniquely luxurious and tasteful experience for their esteemed guests.

A new wine bar, elegantly blending Grange branding and wines, will be unveiled in Roy Thomson Hall's east lobby. This dedicated space will charm concert attendees, allowing them to savour the winery's exquisite creations amid the hall's magical ambiance.

Throughout the year, The Grange will host intimate wine tasting events at the venues, providing guests with an immersive wine experience while enjoying performances. Sponsorship of select concerts and collaboration on new events with Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall will further enhance this modern partnership.

The integration of Grange wines into the venues is underway, while the first wines in the highly anticipated Estate Series will be released in April to celebrate the launch of the partnership. An exclusive media event, hosted by The Grange of Prince Edward, will mark the official unveiling of this momentous collaboration, promising an immersive experience that will spark the senses.

"We are thrilled to join forces with The Grange of Prince Edward on this remarkable partnership," said Jennifer Shah, Director Corporate Partnerships at Roy Thomson Hall and Allied Music Centre. "By marrying their exceptional wines with our iconic concert venues, we will redefine the concert experience and offer music fans an opportunity to experience incredible wines from an outstanding local winery."

Join us as The Grange of Prince Edward and Roy Thomson Hall compose an unforgettable symphony of flavors and melodies, captivating hearts one sip and one note at a time.

