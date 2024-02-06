Autonomix Medical, Inc. Receives Ethics Committee Authorization for Proof-of-Concept Human Clinical Study Evaluating Proprietary Ablation Technology for Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer Pain

First study ever to evaluate radiofrequency (RF) ablation in a transvascular approach to reduce the pain associated with pancreatic cancer

On track to commence enrollment in Q1 2024

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”) a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that it has received authorization from the Uzbekistan Ethics Committee to open the clinical trial site for its proof-of-concept human clinical study evaluating the use of transvascular ablation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer pain. The Company is on track to commence enrollment in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our team remains focused on the successful execution of our clinical path forward for this potentially groundbreaking technology. We believe that our technology has the potential to address the significant unmet need for patients with severe, chronic debilitating pain from pancreatic cancer, contributing to an exceptionally difficult quality of life, that currently is not well-treated by pharmacologic approaches. This first-in-man study to treat pancreatic cancer pain will be the very first time that transvascular ablation to reduce the pain associated with this disease has been studied and it is a very important step in validating our clinical and regulatory plans for our technology. We are making solid progress with the study and expect to initiate enrollment imminently,” commented Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix.

The primary objective of the proof-of-concept study is to successfully ablate relevant somatic nerves and mitigate pain in patients with pancreatic cancer pain utilizing RF ablation in a transvascular approach to the nerves in the region. Twenty (20) subjects will be enrolled at one clinical trial site in Uzbekistan for the study. Confirmation of suitability will be affirmed by the primary oncology service caring for the patients. Up to 5 additional patients will be included and treated according to protocol to ensure the physician's familiarity with the procedure. However, they will not be included in the analysis of the study objectives. Enrollment is expected to be completed before year-end.

The Company’s catheter-based sensing technology is being developed to do two things: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and precisely target those nerves for treatment. Autonomix believes this technology is a better alternative to the current approaches commonly used today, where doctors either rely on systemic drugs like opioids that lose effectiveness and have unwanted side effects or treat suspected areas blindly in hopes of hitting the right nerves, an approach that is often inaccurate and can miss the target and even cause collateral damage to surrounding parts of the body.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

