NewLake Capital Partners to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call on March 11th at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Event: NewLake Capital Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call
Date: Monday, March 11, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1- 201-493-6780 (International)
Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar
   

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 25, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing +1 -844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13744342.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@kcsa.com
PH: (570) 209-2947

 


