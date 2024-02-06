Adeia Demonstrates Hybrid Bonding Technology During Chiplet Summit 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations enhance billions of devices, today announced that it is showcasing its hybrid bonding technology at the Chiplet Summit on February 6 through 8, 2024, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.



Over the past 30 years, Adeia has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry. With an extensive and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, advanced process nodes and advanced packaging technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.

“Hybrid bonding is a key enabling technology for next-generation high performance semiconductor devices. The technology enables the disaggregation of the memory array and logic circuitry, to create new chiplet architectures. Adeia’s hybrid bonding technology is increasingly being adopted in sensors, memory chips and logic devices, enhancing performance and functionality while reducing size and cost,” added Laura Mirkarimi, senior vice president, engineering at Adeia.

To find demonstrations and presentations by Adeia during the Chiplet Summit, visit:



Adeia Booth #317 – The Adeia team will showcase the latest innovations in hybrid bonding technology.

Pre-Conference Tutorial C: Advanced Packaging Methods – Presentation by Thomas Workman, senior principal integration engineer for Adeia, on “Taking Advantage of Hybrid-bonded Chiplets in Designs” on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm PST.

Best Packaging for Chiplets Today – Adeia’s Laura Mirkarimi joins this panel session on Thursday, Feb 8, 2024 at 2:00 pm PST.



