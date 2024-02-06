Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of 2024 Fall/Winter NYFW: The Shows



NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named as the Official Photographer for the 2024 Fall/Winter Season of IMG’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows.

As the Official Photographer, Getty Images’ award‑winning entertainment photographers will be delivering high‑quality content throughout New York Fashion Week (February 9-14) in New York City, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com. This includes covering all shows at RXR’s Starrett-Lehigh building and Fashion Alliance runway shows and presentations, as well as all off-site IMG FOCUS. produced shows, and the first-ever NYFW consumer venue at 21Greene, home to official NYFW programming and merchandise.

“As a premier event, New York Fashion Week embodies the pinnacle of fashion, providing leading designers with a global platform to showcase their collections and trends for the upcoming season,” said Getty Images Vice President of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson. “We are thrilled to build on our longstanding partnership with IMG and be at the forefront of capturing all the fashion, runway shows and behind the scenes moments happening throughout the week. Through special access, our unparalleled distribution reach and unmatched expertise, our best-in-class team will deliver differentiated content that our global customer base won’t find anywhere else.”

For over 25 years, Getty Images’ team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award‑winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to the partnership with IMG, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

