Alliance Entertainment's AMPED Distribution Scores Big with Physical Distribution of USHER’s "Coming Home" Record

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys, and collectibles, today proudly announced a dynamic start to 2024 for its Independent Music distribution arm, AMPED Distribution, with the launch of the physical release of the highly anticipated album "Coming Home" by pop and R&B sensation USHER on February 9, 2024.





USHER recently appeared on an episode of Shannon Sharpe's weekly YouTube podcast Club Shay Shay that has garnered more than 2.2 million views to date. Adding to the lead up he revealed the track listing on the album which features collaborations with Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., and Pheelz as well as a remix track from Jung Kook (BTS) and USHER.

“Coming Home” is being released via mega, a music collective founded by L.A. Reid and USHER in partnership with gamma. The album was mainly recorded in Atlanta, GA with many of Atlanta's hottest producers including Sean Garrett, Lil John, The Avila Brothers, Mel & Mus, Tricky Stewart, Rico Love, The-Dream, Jermaine Dupri, and D Mile, among many others. This strategic release ensures availability in brick-and-mortar stores just in time for the Friday street-date, preceding the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show from the mega-star on February 11, 2024.

"AMPED Distribution is hitting all the right notes in 2024, and we're thrilled to be part of this exciting venture," remarked Jeff Walker, CEO and CFO of Alliance Entertainment. “As the excitement builds for USHER’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, AMPED Distribution ensures that fans can experience the magic of ‘Coming Home’ both in-store and online. The collaboration between Alliance Entertainment, AMPED Distribution, and USHER promises a memorable musical journey for fans worldwide.”

Dean Tabaac, Head of AMPED, added, “We are privileged to be collaborating with mega/gamma/Vydia to bring multiple versions of USHER’s ‘Coming Home’ in CD and vinyl LP formats to prominent retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, indie Retail, Pop Market, Target.com, Urban Outfitters and more. USHER's track ‘Good Good’ featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker has surged to #13 on Top 40 radio, showcasing the artist's current radio success. With USHER’s rising radio success, upcoming TV appearances, and the highly anticipated Super Bowl performance, we are well-prepared to deliver this blockbuster record release to both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers.”

About Usher

Usher has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again in 2024 and beyond. Selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC’s The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A true outlier, he is equally at home on the 2023 stage of his sold out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama’s Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. This new album marks the creative reunion of Usher and L.A. Reid, who haven’t worked together since 2004’s Diamond certified Confessions.

About AMPED Distribution

AMPED is one of the fastest growing, top-tier independent distributors committed to developing and growing independent artists and labels worldwide. A part of Alliance Entertainment, AMPED gives the indie community access to a global distribution system with the largest sales force, a seasoned and skilled staff that provides a suite of services and data second to none. AMPED’s customer base is the largest in the industry directly servicing brick and click retailers large and small along with (DTC) direct consumers. AMPED’s growing roster of labels include labels such as Believe Digital, Better Noise, Big Loud, By Norse, Cleopatra Records, Compass Records, Compound Interest, Earache, Empire, Epitaph Records, Firebird Records, Flatiron, Fuga, GoodToGo, Herp Alpert Presents, Hopeless Records, Iconic Artist Group, IDLA, Integral (PIAS, Harmonia Mundi), Kai Media, Kartel, Lex Records, Mascot, Merge Records, MNRK (eOne, Dualtone), Nettwerk Music Group, Nuclear Blast, Polyvinyl, Proper Music Group, Rebel Records, Reservoir Media (Chrysalis, Tommy Boy), Ruf Records, Secretly Music Group, Shanachie, Smithsonian Folkways, Sub Pop, Vydia, Warner Classics and more. For more information, visit www.ampeddistribution.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

