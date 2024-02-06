Upbring, Tehuacán USA and Texas Outlaws Join Forces to Bring Joy to Fort Worth Children

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing child wellbeing, is thrilled to announce a collaborative event with J3 Distributors, dba Tehuacán USA, an exclusive distributor of Tehuacán Mineral Water, and the Texas Outlaws soccer team. Together, the organizations aim to spread joy and support for local children and families by delivering over 1,400 bottles of mineral water to Upbring Head Start Preschool South Fort Worth in Cleburne, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

In addition to delivering Tehuacán mineral water, the event will include a friendly scrimmage with the Head Start students, providing an opportunity for fun and physical activity. To foster a sense of community and inclusion, the Texas Outlaws are also gifting the children and their families exciting swag, including complimentary tickets to any of the team's home matches.

“We are honored to partner up with such a fantastic organization as Upbring,” expressed Brad Namdar, General Manager and Sporting Director of the Texas Outlaws. “By investing in the wellbeing and nurturing of young minds, we not only safeguard the future of individuals but also fortify the very foundation of our society. We are happy to support communities like Cleburn and Fort Worth, as well as other communities in the state of Texas.”

Last summer, Upbring forged a significant partnership with Tehuacán, featuring Upbring's logo and mission on its water bottle labels. For each bottle sold, Tehuacán generously donates to Upbring, contributing to its mission of breaking the cycle of child abuse. Recently, Tehuacán became a sponsor for the Texas Outlaws. Leveraging these partnerships, the three entities are now working together to engage the South Fort Worth community.

"At Tehuacán USA, we are convinced that a healthy lifestyle begins at a young age. As a collaborator in Upbring’s mission to break the cycle of child abuse, we are excited to bring our natural and healthy beverage to communities in Texas like Cleburne and Fort Worth," said Jimmy Garza, CEO of Tehuacán USA. “Together, we can create a positive impact, one bottle at a time.”

Upbring considers strategic collaborations like these integral to raising awareness of their impactful work and expanding their reach to serve even more at-risk children and families across the state.



“It’s heartwarming to see our Cleburn Head Start Preschool supported by the Texas Outlaws and Tehuacán. Our partnership goes beyond delivering water; it’s a reflection of community strength and the magic of collaboration happening in Fort Worth,” shared Ryan Park, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Upbring. “Big thanks to The Texas Outlaws for their generosity. Together, we’re fostering growth and unity. We hope this sparks more DFW-based organizations to join us in making a real difference—building a healthier, more connected future for our kids.”

For media inquiries or event coverage, please contact Valerie Villarreal, Director of PR & Communications, at Valerie.Villarreal@Upbring.org.

About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We are the leaders in delivering a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. Intent on shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, our work secures a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

About Tehuacán USA

Tehuacán USA is the exclusive US distributor of Tehuacán Mineral Water, a natural mineral water sourced from the springs of Orizaba, North America’s third-highest mountain. Tehuacán USA is committed to providing a healthy beverage alternative while also making a positive impact on the community.

About Texas Outlaws

Founded in 2019, the Texas Outlaws (formally the Mesquite Outlaws) are a proud member of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). Owned by Mehrdad Moayedi, the Outlaws play in the legendary Mesquite Arena, home to the famed Mesquite Rodeo, where they bring excitement, entertainment, and energy to soccer fans across North Texas and beyond. For more information, visit TexasOutlaws.com.

Valerie Villarreal Upbring (956) 240-3376 valerie.villarreal@upbring.org