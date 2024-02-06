Dyadic Announces Research and Development Collaboration Agreement with Global Biopharmaceutical Company

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company announced it has signed a fully funded evaluation agreement including commercial option with an undisclosed leading global biopharmaceutical company to design and produce recombinant proteins using Dyadic's C1 filamentous fungal based microbial protein production platform. Under the agreement, research and development activities will be funded by the collaborator.



“Dyadic's C1 protein expression platform is gaining increased traction in research and development targeting infectious and other diseases,” said CEO Mark Emalfarb, "We are glad to see the progress of our C1-cell protein production platform for human and animal biopharmaceuticals and we believe the recent positive Phase I first in human data for a recombinant vaccine produced using C1 will spark further interest in the adoption of Dyadic’s C1 technology.”

Dyadic is committed to enabling its partners and collaborators in the development of effective preventative and therapeutic treatments globally. Dyadic is increasing global outreach to fulfill its mission to make a difference in global health by building an active pipeline through advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies to create needed products such as recombinant human and bovine albumin and other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and products.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable, and accessible biopharmaceutical products and alternative proteins for human and animal health.

Dyadic’s gene expression and protein production platforms are based on the highly productive and scalable fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila). Our lead technology, C1-cell protein production platform, is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development, lower production costs, and improve performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales for the human and animal health markets. Dyadic has also developed the Dapibus™ filamentous fungal based microbial protein production platform to enable the rapid development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, and wellness.

With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including our lead asset DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products.

To learn more about Dyadic and our commitment to helping bring vaccines and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes and at lower cost, please visit https://www.dyadic.com .

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com .