Edible Garden Announces Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces Now Available at Woodman’s Market

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that Edible Garden’s new line of Pulp sustainable gourmet USDA Organic fermented sauces are now available in all nineteen Woodman’s Markets locations across Wisconsin and Illinois.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to announce that our Pulp line of sustainable gourmet USDA Organic fermented sauces is now being carried in all nineteen Woodman’s Markets locations across Wisconsin and Illinois. Initial feedback received from customers after tasting Pulp has been extremely positive and we remain confident that as more customers experience our sustainable, USDA Organic, 'Bland to Bold' gourmet sauces, they will be eager to try additional items from the product line. Woodman’s large retail locations which average 230,000 square feet, are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and carry a wide variety of products, resulting in high traffic volume make them an ideal partner for Edible Garden.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s distribution growth, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “objective,” “plans,” “seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com

