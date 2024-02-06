Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,474 in the last 365 days.

Vaultinum, a leading player in Tech Due Diligence and Legal Tech, announces the arrival of Stephane Pere as CRO

GENEVA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultinum, a leading player in Tech Due Diligence and Legal Tech, has appointed Stephane Pere as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a strong background in international tech and media, Stephane Pere’s mission will be to drive the company's growth and strategic positioning.

Before joining Vaultinum, Stephane Pere served as an independent Strategic Advisor to SaaS providers in both Europe and the US, playing a key role in steering companies towards success. His tenure at The Economist, where he served as Chief Data Officer and was a member of the Executive Committee, saw him pioneering the development of data science, analytics, and data activation capabilities. Stephane holds a Master of Science in Management from EM Lyon, as well as a Master in Law and a Post-Graduate in Intellectual Property Law from Paris Panthéon-Assas University. His extensive knowledge of the tech entrepreneurial landscape and his influential network in the tech and media sectors position Stephane to lead revenue generation strategies at Vaultinum

Philippe Thomas, CEO of Vaultinum, emphasised the strategic significance of Stephane Pere's appointment, stating, "Stephane's background in the startup ecosystem and his experience at The Economist bring the perfect blend of innovation and strategic insight that Vaultinum needs. His expertise will uncover the full potential of the market and help the company accelerate growth."

Vaultinum is confident that Stephane Pere's strategic acumen, extensive tech industry experience, and background in law will fortify the company's position as an industry leader. His appointment as CRO represents a crucial milestone for Vaultinum as it continues to innovate and shape the future of tech solutions.

About Vaultinum

Vaultinum is a trusted independent third-party specialising in Tech Due Diligence and IP protection of digital assets. Since 1976, Vaultinum has enabled thousands of digital businesses and investors to secure their innovations by providing solutions to protect their IP, mitigate cyber and software risks, and understand the AI maturity and scalability of a tech asset.

CONTACT Marine Yborra, CMO  
COMPANY Vaultinum  
EMAIL my@vaultinum.com  
WEB : www.vaultinum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b5d02b4-0520-4da1-a6f7-43443fd81033


Primary Logo

Stephane Pere joinsVaultinum as CRO

Vaultinum, a leading player in Tech Due Diligence and Legal Tech, announces the arrival of Stephane Pere as CRO.

You just read:

Vaultinum, a leading player in Tech Due Diligence and Legal Tech, announces the arrival of Stephane Pere as CRO

Distribution channels: Companies, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more