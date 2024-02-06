Party chief’s article strengthens public trust in CPV’s leadership

VIETNAM, February 6 - HÀ NỘI – The recent article penned by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, entitled Proud and confident under the Party's glorious flag, determined to build a Việt Nam more prosperous, powerful, civilised, heroic with a fine and long-lasting culture, has ignited a surge of pride in the glorious Party, the great President Hồ Chí Minh and the heroic Vietnamese nation, contributing to strengthening public trust in the Party's leadership and the bright future that awaits the country and its people.

Col. Nguyễn Văn Thức, former inspector from the Air Defence-Air Force under the Việt Nam People’s Army, said the article has provided an objective and comprehensive evaluation of the achievements and lessons that the Party, country and people have attained throughout historical stages.

Through scientific and compelling arguments, Party chief Trọng asserted that since its establishment, the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has always been steadfastly loyal and creatively applying the Marxist-Leninist ideology to the specific conditions of Việt Nam, in order to continue advancing the country towards socialism in line with the inevitable trend of the times, he said.

He highlighted the decisive role of the CPV’s leadership in steering the country through the renovation process and ensuring national development in the right direction towards socialism. Party building and rectification work are also of utmost importance, he said, considering them a key task with vital significance for both the Party and the socialist regime.

According to Thức, "wealthy people, strong nation, along with a fair, democratic and civilised society” are closely interconnected goals that complement each other, serving as a foundation, condition and prerequisite for the others.

The cause of renovation and development of a market-oriented socialist economy has brought about positive results for Việt Nam over the past nearly four decades. Transforming from a poor and backward country, Việt Nam has emerged as one of the middle-income countries, achieving impressive poverty reduction results and increasingly improving its position on the international stage.

At the beginning of the country's Đổi mới (Renewal) in 1986, Việt Nam's GDP was around US$8 billion, ranking ninth out of 10 countries in the ASEAN bloc. Thanks to reform, the economy has experienced relatively high growth, reaching 2.56 per cent in 2021 while many economies around the world suffered negative growth. The figure rose to 8.02 in 2022, significantly higher than the planned 6-6.5 per cent.

In 2023, it exceeded 5 per cent, a remarkable feat compared to regional and global counterparts. For the first time, Việt Nam's GDP hit $430 billion, ranking third in ASEAN and among the top 40 largest economies globally, and the top 20 economies in terms of trade and foreign investment attraction.

In recent documents, the CPV has affirmed that the theory of socialism and the path to socialism in Việt Nam are increasingly clearer.

The Party chief’s article demonstrates that the path to socialism chosen by the Party, late President Hồ Chí Minh and the people is correct and infuses a renewed vigor into the collective efforts of the entire Party, people and army's to successfully achieve the set goals, Thức concluded. VNS