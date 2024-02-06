Rodedawg Intl. Ind, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Provides Shareholder Updates

Completes California Licensing Application for Licensed Cannabis Distribution

Costa Mesa, CA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the Company, through our wholly owned subsidiary, Parabola Mgmt. LLC, has completed and submitted the application as a licensed California cannabis distributor in Coachella, California. Chris Swartz, CEO, states “We are proud to inform our shareholders that we have been making noteworthy progress toward having our licensed cannabis distribution center become an integral revenue generating operating unit of Rodedawg. As per licensing requirements, the Company paid for insurance and bonding, built fencing, installed electricity, and installed security cameras. Our recent acquisition of Parabola Mgmt., LLC coupled with this completed application has the company be on track with its first quarter 2024 milestones as per the Company roadmap. We will continue to keep shareholders apprised of the progress as this new facility will expand the revenues of the Company. We are confident that our strategically planned roadmap of expansion via acquisitions and mergers will increase 2024 revenues to meet and potentially exceed our stated goal of 7 million annually”.



Chris Swartz continues, "We couldn't have done it without this amazing team. Their hard work is making this project a success."

Mr. Swartz concludes “We will continue to provide regular updates for our shareholders as we complete our 2024 roadmap milestones during this 1st Quarter 2024. Once again, we continue to thank our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support as we create Rodedawg to becoming an industry leader in the licensed cannabis market.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

About Brother Buds™

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and norther San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

About Elixicure

"Elixicure is a leading provider of manufacturing and capsule encapsulation services. We offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients, including capsule encapsulation, formulation, manufacturing, labeling and bottle filling. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team of professionals allow us to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Whether you are looking for small-scale or large-scale production, we have the expertise and capabilities to meet your needs. Contact us today to learn more about how we can support your manufacturing and encapsulation needs.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. 1-800-793-0355 ir@buddinghorizon.com