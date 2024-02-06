Odyssey Announces Additions to Board of Directors

Rose Mark, former State Street Executive and Stephen Trauber, former Vice Chair at Citi join Odyssey’s Board of Directors

ST. PAUL, Minn. and TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Holding Corp. (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a leading North American transfer agent and trust company, announced today that it has added two distinguished financial services executives to its Board of Directors. Stephen Trauber, former Vice Chairman at Citi, has joined Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company, and Rose Mark, former Senior Vice President of State Street Bank and Trust Company, has joined Odyssey Holding Company. The addition of Mr. Trauber and Ms. Mark further bolsters Odysseys’ leadership team as it continues to expand its services and client base across North America.



The expansion of Odyssey’s Board of Directors reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company as a leader in the transfer agent and trust industry across North America. As a regulated entity in both Canada and the United States, Odyssey has established itself as a pre-eminent financial services provider, making it one of only two full-scale North American transfer agent and trust companies.

Mr. Trauber brings more than 35 years of financial, economic, and leadership experience to the table. A recent retiree of Citi, Mr. Trauber served as Vice Chairman and Global Co-Head of Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition, and served on the senior executive and operating committee of the global investment and corporate bank. Mr. Trauber has served as financial advisor on over $700 billion of Global Energy and Clean Energy Transition transactions, which include many of the most significant M&A and financing transactions throughout all of the energy subsectors. Additionally, Mr. Trauber has served as lead financier for many of the industry’s IPOs, as well as both equity and debt capital markets transactions in the past 34 years.

“Odyssey doesn't shy away from harnessing innovative technology to create better value for its clients - something I believe is key to standing out and ensuring continued success,” said Mr. Trauber. “I am excited to be part of Odyssey's journey and to help shape its growth trajectory across North America.”

Ms. Mark is a seasoned senior leader with more than 30 years of experience in the federally regulated financial institution industry. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, heading up the Canadian legal team as well as the U.S. Asset Owner legal team of State Street Bank and Trust Company. Ms. Mark also served as Corporate Secretary to several State Street companies in Canada.

“I’m excited to be able to join Odyssey, the first female-founded federal financial institution,” said Ms. Mark. “I look forward to supporting the board and Odyssey with my experience in governance and regulatory matters.”

“The addition of Steve and Rose to our Board of Directors is an important step for our company as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Jenna Kaye, Odyssey’s CEO. “Their capital markets and industry experience – as well as their strategic expertise – will support our mission to truly make things simple, fast, and easy for our clients and their stakeholders.”

For more information on Odyssey Trust Company and Odyssey Transfer US Inc., please visit www.odysseytrust.com.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a leading North American trust and transfer agent with offices in the US and Canada, and co-agents in the UK, Hong Kong and Australia.

For more information, please contact:

Odyssey Trust Company

Jenna Kaye, CEO | E: jkaye@odysseytrust.com T: 403-660-0192

Becky Paulson, President | E: bpaulson@odysseytrust.com T: 651-392-1654

Stephanie Ball, Director, Communications | E: sball@odysseytrust.com T: 403-390-1119