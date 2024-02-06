NeuroStar TMS Patient Access Expands Through Lucet Health Policy Update

Criteria Change Reduces Requirements for Treatment Accessibility

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced criteria changes by Lucet Health that increase access for patients with depression to receive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), such as NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy. The policy update reduces the number of antidepressant medication attempts from four down to two prior to TMS eligibility.



“I am pleased to witness the collective efforts leading to improved access to mental health coverage,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics, Inc. “We commend Lucet Health for recognizing the importance of ensuring that individuals can access proven treatments like NeuroStar earlier in their path towards wellness.”

Lucet Health is a behavioral health organization that works with large insurance carriers across the country. Its policies impact approximately 9 million covered lives. The updated TMS criteria are effective as of February 1, 2024.

Neuronetics also recently announced continued momentum for favorable TMS coverage changes through three additional payors. Neuronetics is the only TMS company in the industry with a dedicated health policy team that partners with both providers and payors to advocate for health policy changes.

For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, visit www.NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. In the United States, NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.9 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.NeuroStar.com.

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com