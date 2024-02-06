WalkMe Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. WalkMe will host a webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time: 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com

Dial-in: U.S. Toll Free: (646) 876 9923; International: +972 3 978 6688;

Webinar ID: 984 8786 6110

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs. For more information visit www.walkme.com

Media Contact:

press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:

John Streppa

investors@walkme.com