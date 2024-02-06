Avalyn to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhalation therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that Lyn Baranowski, chief executive officer of Avalyn, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 1:20 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Evercore ISI’s 2024 Emerging Private Biotech Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Participation: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Location: Marriot Copley Place, Boston, MA

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhalation therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. Avalyn’s pipeline is led by AP01, an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, which has been assessed in 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety over existing therapies. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com.

