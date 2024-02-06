Two Six Technologies Achieves Exceptional Strategic Growth and Record Results in 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers, achieved exceptional strategic growth and record results in 2023. Most importantly, Two Six increased its positive impact on the critical missions of its Defense and Intelligence Community customers.



In 2023, the company generated organic revenue growth of over 25%, expanded its contract portfolio to more than $1 billion of available contract ceiling, and grew its team to approximately 800 talented professionals throughout the United States. Driving this exceptional performance was Two Six’s rapid delivery of products and expertise to address some of the most important and challenging threats to U.S. national security.

“I’m incredibly proud of the outstanding people of Two Six, who delivered another year of extraordinary growth, inspired by our relentless focus on the nation’s most urgent national security challenges,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “At Two Six, we deliver unique expertise and innovative products to solve clients’ mission needs with speed and agility.”

Two Six Technologies, formed in February 2021 with the backing of global investment firm The Carlyle Group, continues to execute its two-part mission to deliver technological superiority for the nation and empower passionate people to succeed as a team.

In 2023, Two Six Technologies strengthened its focus on five technical areas that are central to national security missions: cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions. The company performs on a portfolio of R&D programs across these areas to create breakthrough technologies. Two Six Technologies has repeatedly transitioned those innovative new technologies to operational customers, putting cutting-edge capabilities into the hands of end users and warfighters in direct support of urgent mission needs.

Two Six Technologies is uniquely positioned to support customer missions through its proprietary products that deliver technological superiority for the nation, allies, and partners. The company’s suite of operationally deployed products include IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™, and CircuitRE. These products are proven solutions that offer immediate and scalable impact to real-world challenges, in high-priority sectors including cybersecurity, information advantage, CRBN detection, electronic systems, and zero trust.

Two Six Technologies’ strategic growth in 2023 included geographic expansions, significant investments in scaled infrastructure, and new offices in Virginia, Maryland, Colorado, and New Mexico. The company now has employees working in 24 office locations, as well as in labs, customer sites, and hybrid and remote locations in 36 states across the country.

Two Six also continues to invest strategically to support employee growth and professional development. Significant investments include recruiting programs, referral bonuses, training courses, and specialized labs and technical equipment.

Supplementing the company’s strong organic growth, Two Six Technologies selectively acquires companies with unique products and capabilities that are highly complementary with Two Six’s mission, culture, and growth strategy. During 2023, Two Six Technologies completed its fourth strategic acquisition, adding a high-growth Maryland company with proprietary product platforms to deliver unique data and analytical capabilities to Intelligence Community and DoD customers in support of national security missions.

Two Six Technologies’ successes in the past year were recognized with numerous industry awards including: 3 Pinnacle Award finalists, WashingtonExec selection of CFO Bob Kwaja as a 2023 CFO to watch, Best Workplace for Commuters, NVTC Tech100 honoree, and a finalist for GovCon Contractor of the Year. Additionally, the company was awarded eight new U.S. patents in 2023 for technology inventions created by Two Six employees.

Two Six Technologies, after hiring and onboarding more than 240 new full-time employees in 2023, continues to recruit mission-focused professionals for its diverse, world-class teams. The company offers competitive benefits and compelling career development opportunities. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit twosixtech.com/careers/. The company welcomes diverse and talented applicants from anywhere in the country.

