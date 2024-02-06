Ethema to Present an Update at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will be giving a live update at the next Emerging Growth Conference happening February 7 and 8, 2024. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO Shawn Leon in real time.

Mr. Leon will give an update on Ethema’s January 10, 2023 Emerging Growth Conference presentation https://youtu.be/X-lmUlzvfEo on February 8th, 2024 at 3:55 PM and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Leon will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1648929&tp_key=d1cd45a6dc&sti=grst

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging

Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

The Company also presented at the Deal Flow Microcap Conference on January 31 and February 1, 2024 held in Atlantic City, NJ. The Company had the opportunity to meet one on one with many investors, bankers and service providers. At these meetings, there was unanimous support for the Company’s growth plans supported by financing and up-listing. The Company hopes to identify which partners it will go forward with for the financing and up-listing in the coming weeks.

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

