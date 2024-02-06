Cybrexa Regains Rights to CBX-12

Full rights returned to Cybrexa for CBX-12 effective April 25, 2024

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company developing a novel class of tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics, today announced the Company will regain all rights to CBX-12 (alphalex™ exatecan), a clinical-stage, first-in-class peptide drug conjugate that utilizes Cybrexa’s proprietary alphalex technology to enhance delivery of exatecan to tumor cells, as its collaboration partner, Exelixis, Inc., has provided a notice of termination for the right to acquire CBX-12.



“We appreciate the excellent collaboration we had with Exelixis and the advances we made working together on the CBX-12 clinical program. This collaboration has positioned Cybrexa to move CBX-12 into phase II trials later this year,” said Per Hellsund, President & CEO, Cybrexa.

About CBX-12

CBX-12 is a clinical-stage, first-in-class peptide drug conjugate (PDC) that utilizes Cybrexa’s proprietary alphalex technology to enhance delivery of exatecan to tumor cells and is composed of a pH-Low Insertion Peptide (pHLIP®), a linker and exatecan. CBX-12 is designed to increase the efficacy and reduce the toxicity of topoisomerase I inhibition by delivering exatecan, a highly potent, second-generation topoisomerase I inhibitor, directly to the tumor cells. As an antigen-independent therapy, CBX-12 may have broad utility in patients who are not eligible for antigen-targeted therapies, including monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and has potential for use in combination regimens with other anti-cancer agents and immunotherapies. Data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of CBX-12 in patients with metastatic solid tumors demonstrated preliminary anti-tumor activity in a heavily pretreated patient population, including one complete response in a patient with ovarian cancer and three partial responses, two in breast and one in ovarian. Based on this data, the company is considering the initiation of Phase 2 trials in breast, ovarian, colorectal, and gastric cancers.

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology is a novel antigen-independent, peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform that enables targeted delivery of highly potent anticancer treatments and aims to revolutionize the standard of care in oncology. The platform consists of a pH-Low Insertion Peptides (pHLIPs®) peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent. pHLIP peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc., and Cybrexa is a sublicensee of pHLIP, Inc.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel antigen-independent tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics. The company is led by a dynamic team of highly successful life science entrepreneurs and veteran drug development scientists. Cybrexa investors include Advantage Capital Connecticut, Connecticut Innovations, Elm Street Ventures and HighCape Capital. It is on a mission to create therapeutics that revolutionize the standard of care in oncology. Cybrexa’s robust pipeline aims to combat breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer and a range of other tumors. Its assets are built on Cybrexa’s alphalex™ technology platform, which enables intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer treatments. Cybrexa is based in New Haven, Conn. and was founded in 2017. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Per Hellsund, CEO, Cybrexa Therapeutics

860-799-1517

per.hellsund@cybrexa.com



Media Contact:

Tara DiMilia, TellMed Strategies

908-884-7024

tara.dimilia@tmstrat.com