Tive Reports 50% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in 2023

Company also announces one millionth tracker sold & touts exceptional accomplishments in both customer sales and international expansion

BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced 50% year-over-year revenue growth and other significant milestones in 2023 as the demand for end-to-end, real-time shipment visibility skyrockets. Tive continues to stand tall as a beacon of technology innovation and service excellence—across verticals and all modes of transportation.



“As supply chain and logistics disruptions persist, businesses are struggling to reduce risk, operate efficiently, and ensure on-time, in-full deliveries,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. “Tive is committed to helping companies overcome today’s challenges by providing a new level of supply chain transparency, resilience, and sustainability. Our customer and revenue growth are clear indicators of the trust placed in us to help businesses achieve these goals. After selling our one millionth tracker this year, it’s clear we’re only getting started—and we’re excited to continue meeting this record demand from our customers.”

Tive celebrated the following milestones and accomplishments in 2023:

Reported 50% year-over-year revenue growth

Sold its one millionth tracker, a significant milestone

Added nearly 300 new customers

Increased sales to existing customers by 144%

Achieved 192% year-over-year bookings growth in Latin America

Progressed its sustainability goals by ensuring that 35% of domestic trackers were recycled as part of the company’s sustainability Green Program

Collected one billion data points—a strong dataset that enabled Tive customers to get ahead while managing their supply chains



Since 2015, Tive trackers have been used to protect nearly two million shipments, and have generated millions of alerts to help customers save shipments. Across those two million shipments, Tive trackers have traveled more than 15,468,026 miles per day—tracking more than $300 billion worth of goods across the globe.

Due to its innovation and record demand, Tive was recognized and celebrated throughout 2023 via the following awards and accolades:

Food Shippers of America: “ Top Food Chain Technology ” 2023

” 2023 Supply & Demand Chain Executive: “ Top Supply Chain Projects 2023 ”

” Inbound Logistics: “ 2023 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers ”

” Supply & Demand Chain Executive: 2023 “ Pros to Know ” (Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder)

” (Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder) Named an Inbound Logistics “Green Supply Chain Partner” for 2023

Named a SupplyChainBrain “100 Great Supply Chain Partners”

Nominated for a U.S. Secretary of State Award for Corporate Excellence

Named to the FreightTech 100 2023 list

Tive CEO & Founder Krenar Komoni Named Finalist for the 2023 Barry M. Portnoy Immigrant Entrepreneur Award



Tive’s end-to-end visibility capabilities are made possible by innovations in its real-time Solo 5G trackers, cloud-based platform, and an open Application Programming Interface (API)—which makes it easy for customers to connect their existing transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), or other Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions to the Tive platform.

“At Tive, we recognize the unique visibility challenges faced by businesses today, and we spend a tremendous amount of time with our customers—creating feedback loops that enable us to quickly deliver cost and time savings in their day to day operations. Our commitment to empowering customers with innovative technology remains constant, and we look forward to ushering in a future where Tive is ubiquitous and transformative across the entire logistics industry,” concluded Komoni.

For more information on Tive, please visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

